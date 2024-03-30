AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was arrested by Goa police for allegedly physically assaulting two female Khad FC players.

Female Football Players Assaulted In Goa, AIFF Executive Committee Member Arrested

Panaji: Goa Police arrested All India Football Federation executive committee member Deepak Sharma on Saturday in connection with allegations of physically assaulting two women players, news agency ANI reported. Two female football players from Khad FC, hailing from Himachal Pradesh and participating in the Indian Women’s Football (IWL) League second division in Goa, alleged that Sharma forcibly entered their room and assaulted them on the night of March 28. Notably, Sharma also holds the position of secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association.

“AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by Mapusa police under various sections, including causing hurt, using force against women, among others,” PTI quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar as saying.

“He will remain in custody for the night and will be produced in court on Sunday for remand,” said Mapusa police station inspector Shitakant Naik.

GFA President Caetano Fernandes said that the association helped the victims players to file the complaint.

According to North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal, the complaint was received at Mapusa police station and an FIR was registered under sections 354A, 323 and 341 of the IPC.

“A complaint was received in Mapusa police station wherein players of Khad Football Club stated that they had been physically assaulted by the manager of the team. Immediately legal action was taken and FIR was registered under sections 354A, 323 and 341 of the IPC. The main accused in this case, Deepak Sharma has been arrested. The investigation is in progress..,” he said.

AIFF also took action against Sharma and asked him to refrain from game-related activities till the conclusion of a probe. He has also been suspended.

