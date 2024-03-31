Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown in Maharashtras Bhiwandi

Home

News

Breaking News LIVE: Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

live

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the Northeastern states to undertake poll campaigning.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking LIVE:

Breaking News LIVE, March 31, 2024: Amid escalating tensions and concerns over potential military actions in southern Gaza, the Biden administration has quietly sanctioned the transfer of billions of dollars of bombs and fighter jets to Israel, The Washington Post reported. Despite apprehensions about the impact on Palestinian civilians, Washington has proceeded with the arms packages, signalling its unwavering support for Israel’s defence strategies, the report added. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the Northeastern states to undertake poll campaigning. He would be the first top BJP leader to launch the campaign in the region after the announcement of the election. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest news.







