Congress Takes Swipe At BJP Over Setting Up Manifesto Panel At

Congress has claimed that the BJP set up its election manifesto committee at the ‘last moment.

PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

New Delhi: A war of words ensues as the Congress claims that the BJP set up its manifesto committee at the ‘last moment’ after the saffron party announced its election manifesto committee’s list on Saturday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the 27-member committee will be headed by defence minister and former BJP chief Rajnath Singh.

‘Paanch Nyay’ of Congress Party

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Congress released its ‘Paanch Nyay’, ‘Pachees Guarantees’ on March 16 and its ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ campaign to distribute eight crore guarantee cards across the country will begin on April 3. The manifesto will be released on April 5, he said.

“The BJP’s manifesto, begun at this last moment, is merely an exercise in ticking boxes. It reflects the contempt with which the party sees the public,” Ramesh alleged.

Compilation Of Congress Manifesto

The Congress manifesto was compiled after carrying out nationwide consultations and after receiving thousands of suggestions via email and our ‘Awaaz Bharat Ki’ website, he said. The Congress manifesto reflects the voice of the people, he asserted.

“The BJP may try to unsettle the Congress by sending income tax claim notices, but the Congress is neither afraid nor slowing down. We are prepared, we will overcome, and we will emerge victorious!” Ramesh asserted. His remarks came after the BJP set up its manifesto committee with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as its convener and Union Minister Piyush Goyal as co-convener.

Several other Union ministers, the chief ministers of states such as Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, and seasoned hands like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje are among the members of the committee.

Rajnath Singh, a former party president, was the head of the BJP’s manifesto committee for the 2019 polls as well. Many members have been repeated on the current panel as well. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Munda, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Smriti Irani and Rajeev Chandrasekhar are among its members.

