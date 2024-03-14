The Central Government has issued directives to ban the sale and breeding of “dangerous” dog breeds. This list of dog breeds includes – Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and more.

Pitbull, Bulldog, And…: 23 Dangerous Dog Breeds Banned By Central Govt

New Delhi: In view of several dog attacks, which include ferocious pet dog breeds like Pitbull, the central government has directed state governments to ban the sale and breeding of 23 dog breeds known for aggressive behavior. These breeds include Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, and Mastiffs, amid rising instances of pet dog attacks.

As per the directives, people cannot pet these 23 dog breeds, stating that dogs which have already been kept as pets, should be sterilised to prevent further breeding.

According to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, it has received representations from people, citizens forums and Animal Welfare Organisations to ban some of the breeds of dogs from keeping them as pets and other purposes.

The panel has identified 23 dog breeds, including cross and mixed breeds as dangerous for human lives.

The authorities are contemplating the prohibition of a variety of dog breeds which include notorious ones like Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, and American Staffordshire Terrier, to name a few. More specifically, they’re scrutinizing breeds like Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, and Boerboel Kangal, as well as the Central Asian and Caucasian Shepherd Dogs.

South Russian Shepherd Dog, Tornjak, and Sarplaninac haven’t escaped the list either, just like Japanese Tosa, Akita, various types of Mastiffs and Terriers, along with the Rhodesian Ridgeback and Wolf Dogs. The Canario, Akbash Dog, Moscow Guard Dog, Cane Corso, and Bandog also find themselves included in this potential prohibition list.

“The above dog breeds, including crossbreeds, shall be prohibited for import, breedings, selling as pet dogs and other purposes,” the letter said.







