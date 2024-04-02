NationalPolitics

3 Children Among 4 Killed After School Bus Overturns; 32 Injured

The bus was speeding and in an attempt to save a motorcycle rider, it swerved and overturned, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narayan said.

Barabanki: Three children were among four people killed after a school bus overturned near Salarpur village here in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. Thirty-two children were injured. The accident happened in the evening when they were returning to Suratganj after a picnic in Lucknow, they said.

The bus was speeding and in an attempt to save a motorcycle rider, it swerved and overturned, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narayan said. Of the 32 injured children, four were referred to a medical facility in Lucknow by a local hospital, police said.

They said that the bus conductor and three children, in the age group of 12 to 13 years, were killed in the accident.

The bus belonged to the Harakka Composite School in Suratganj. The children had come to Lucknow for a picnic, Narayan added.






