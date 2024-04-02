17-Year-Old Domestic Help Dies After Falling From 19th Floor Of High-Rise Building In Greater Noida

According to the protesters the girl was molested and pushed by a resident from the eighth floor.

Noida: A 17-year-old domestic help died after allegedly falling from the 19th floor of a group housing society in Greater Noida on Tuesday morning. The incident took place at around 9 AM at the VVIP Homes society in Greater Noida West under the Bisrakh police station area, triggering a protest by several domestic workers. According to the protesters the girl was molested and pushed by a resident from the eighth floor. The protesters along with the victim’s mother are demanding that the resident of the flat where she last worked be arrested.

“The girl’s clothes appeared torn when her body was found on the ground,” a protester told reporters, alleging she was molested and thrown from the high-rise tower. However, the police said they have analysed the CCTV footage of the eighth floor of the society and it showed the domestic help was talking on her mobile phone when she took a lift to go to the 19th floor.

As per primary investigations, the girl had entered the society at 8.13 am along with her mother, who also works as a domestic help. Around 9 am, she was seen talking to someone on the phone. At 9.14 am, she took the lift and went to the 19th floor after which the incident took place.

“Around 9 am, the local police station received information about a suicide by a girl in the VVIP Homes society. She worked as a domestic help. A police team reached the spot and the CCTV footage of the area was analysed,” Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya told PTI.

The deceased’s mother has alleged that her daughter has been murdered. Meanwhile, a probe has been initiated in connection with the incident. However, no accused has been arrested so far.

Similar incidents

In February, a woman died after she allegedly jumped from her flat in a high-rise group housing society in Noida Extension. The 52-year-old woman lived with her husband on the sixth floor of the Panchsheel Green-I society. The woman was rushed to a private hospital but she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

In another incident, a 19-year-old boy jumped to death from the 22nd floor of Mahagun Mywoods high-rise housing complex in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2 in February. The boy, a Class 12 student, took the extreme step just after returning home from appearing for his English exam, according to police.







