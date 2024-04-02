Amit Shah Slams Congress As PFIs SDPI Extends Support In Kerala

In 2022, the Central government had banned PFI and its associates as unlawful organisations for a period of five years.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

‘Even As Blasts Taking Place…’: Amit Shah Slams Congress As PFI’s SDPI Extends Support In Kerala

Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally at Karnataka’s Ramanagara lashed out at the Congress for its association with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Shah claimed that “even as blasts are taking place in Bengaluru”, Congress have been receiving support from the (SDPI), the political wing of the banned Popular Front of India. This accusation comes amidst the backdrop of the blasts that occurred in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe, which is currently under investigation. “On the one hand there are explosions in Bengaluru and on the other hand I got an information that SDPI has supported Congress. If it is true, then can people of Karnataka be safe under Congress?,” Shah asked during his election campaign in Channapatna in Ramanagara district, which is part of Bengaluru Rural Constituency.

Shah’s attack comes days after the SDPI extended support to the Congress-led UDF in Kerala. On April 1, SDPI state president Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi said that they will support the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls as it is leading the I.N.D.I.A bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The state committee of the party has decided not to contest in this Lok Sabha election in Kerala. This decision was taken based on the current Indian situation. UDF candidates will be supported in all constituencies in Kerala. Congress is the party leading the anti-BJP INDIA front at the national level. It was decided to give priority to UDF,” Moulavi said.

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran, who is contesting against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, had hit out at the Congress. “Now the SDPI has openly declared support for the Congress party in all 20 constituencies. We all know why the PFI was banned. Such a party has declared support to the Congress,” he said.

In 2022, the Central government had banned PFI and its associates as unlawful organisations for a period of five years. “There had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with Global Terrorist Groups and some activists of the PFI have joined Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and participated in terror activities in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan,” the government had said in its notification.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the SDPI contested 10 seats in Kerala independently and polled just 80,111 votes or 0.4% of the total vote-share.







