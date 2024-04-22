Home

50 Students From Coaching Centre In Pune Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Police Launch Probe

After dinner last night, some students started complaining of food poisoning following which they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Pune: At least 50 students from a coaching centre in Khed tehsil of Pune district were hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning. Conditions of the students are stated to be stable now and they were discharged after primary check-ups and treatment.

Police said the coaching centre offers coaching for JEE and NEET exams and accommodates over 500 students and soon after dinner last night, some students started complaining of food poisoning following which they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Giving details, Rajkumar Kendre, Senior Police inspector at Khed Police station of Pune rural police said, “The coaching centre offers coaching for JEE and NEET exams and accommodates over 500 students. After dinner last night, some students started complaining of food poisoning following which they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. With some primary check-ups and treatment, students were discharged from the hospital. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the food poisoning, with food samples being sent for laboratory testing.”

These students complained of food poisoning symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea the next day.

The police have launched a probe into the food poisoning incident and food samples are being sent for lab testing, he added.

