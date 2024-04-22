Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Raped By Man In Front Of His Wife, Forced To Remove Kumkum, Convert To Islam

28-year-old married woman alleged rape, forced religious conversion in Karnataka. Police has filed an FIR and are investigating the matter.

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has emerged from Karnataka state where a 28-year-old married woman alleged that she was heinously raped by a man in front of his wife and was forced to remove the ‘Kumkum’ from her forehead and wear a Burkha. Police have filed an FIR against seven persons, who according to the victim, forced her to convert to Islam by using her explicit photos in this connection, and are investigating the matter from every angle.

According to the victim, accused Rafik and his wife manipulated her and engaged in sexual activities with her. He then took objectionable pictures of the victim which he later used to blackmail her, demanding her to convert from Hinduism to Islam.

The woman in her complaint stated that the accused husband-wife made her move into their house in Belagavi last year and demanded that she does with whatever they said. The victim alleged that she was raped by the man in 2023 in front of his wife when they were living together.

In April 2024, the couple started forcing the woman to not to wea ‘kumkum’ on her forehead and told her to wear burkha. They also forced her to perform namaz five times a day.

A woman expressed that she faced discriminatory remarks due to her caste status, alongside pressure to renounce her faith because of these discriminatory beliefs.

As her claim details, Rafik coerced her to abandon her partner and threatened to leak confidential photos if she didn’t comply. Moreover, the woman told that the couple threatened her physical safety unless she joined their religion. As a result of these accusations, an FIR is registered in Saundatti against seven individuals.

They are now tangled in a series of charges under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, relevant sections of IT law, the SC/ST Act, and the Indian Penal Code; this includes grave offenses like abduction, confinement without legal authority, rape, and criminal intimidation.







