PM Modi’s ‘Muslims, Wealth And Children Remark: Opposition Reacts, Owaisi Says, ‘Abuse Muslims And Get Votes’

Opposition leaders have slammed PM Modi after his “redistribution of wealth” remarks targeting the grand old party during an election rally in Banswara.

PM Modi’s Rajasthan rally Row: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “redistribution of wealth” remarks targeting the Congress in Rajasthan has rolled the eyeballs of opposition leaders and prompted them to react on it. Several opposition leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Prime Minister for his remark. PM Modi made the remark during an election rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, claiming that if the grand old party came to power, it would give countrymen’s money to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi’s remark, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi stated that since 2002 the Prime Minister has been abusing Muslims to get votes.

“Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till this day, the only Modi guarantee has been to abuse Muslims and get votes. If one is talking about the country’s wealth, one should know that under Modi’s rule the first right to India’s wealth has been of his wealthy friends. 1% of Indians own 40% of the country’s wealth. Common Hindus are made to fear Muslims while their wealth is being used to enrich others,” Owaisi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked PM Modi for his remark, alleging that in the history of India, no prime minister has lowered the dignity of his post as much as Narendra Modi.

“Today, Modi ji’s desperate speech showed that INDIA is winning the first phase. What Modi ji said is definitely a hate speech, but it is also a deliberate ploy to divert attention,” Kharge said.

He said that the prime minister said what he has got in the values of the RSS.

“Lying for power, making false references to things and making false allegations against opponents is the specialty of the Sangh and the BJP’s training,” the Congress chief said.

“Our manifesto is for every Indian. It talks about equality for all. Talks about justice for all. The Nyaya Patra of Congress is based on the foundation of truth, but it seems that the chair of the dictator like Goebbels is now shaking,” Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi also reacted on PM’s remark and said that after facing “disappointment” in the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, “the level of lies of Narendra Modi has fallen so much that he now wants to divert the people from the issues as he is rattled”.

“The country will now vote on its issues, vote for its employment, its family and its future. India will not be diverted,” the Congress MP said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that instead of answering a single question on major issues, PM Modi, “shamelessly lied” and made “insulting” remarks in his rallies to divert attention from the real issues.

What PM Modi Said?

During a gathering in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jab at the manifesto of the Congress party. He expressed concern over their pledge to evaluate and distribute women’s gold possessions, which he believes targets our mothers and sisters. He didn’t miss the chance to reference the past remarks by the Manmohan Singh led government, hinting a bias prioritizing Muslims in the asset allocation of the country.

Banswara, Rajasthan: ”What Congress has stated in its manifesto is worrying; it is a Maoist ideology,” says PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Ha1N9bGZoy — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2024

“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, it had said that Muslims have the first right on the country’s assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children.” “It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this? This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your ‘mangalsutra’. They can go to that level,” Modi alleged.







