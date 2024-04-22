InternationalNational

TREVOC Bags the “Emerging Real Estate Brand” Award at the “Big Impact 2024” Awards

50 mins ago
0 58 1 minute read

TREVOC, a leading Gurugram-based real estate developer, achieved another milestone by winning the “Emerging Real Estate Brand” at Big FMs “Big Impact 2024” award. The award ceremony was held at the Eros Hotel, Delhi and was graced by the presence of renowned personalities and dignitaries.

TREVOC Bags the Emerging Real Estate Brand-Award at the Big Impact 2024 Awards

Mr. Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, commented, “We are thrilled to receive the Big Impact Award from Big FM. This award not only underscores our brands rich legacy but also acknowledges our recent strides, including the introduction of our brand ambassadors Saif and Kareena, which has become the talk of the town.” Mr. Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, added, “We are a brand with years of legacy and are striving to define luxury in its true essence. This recognition inspires us to continue our journey of setting new standards and delivering exceptional quality and comfort to our buyers.”

The Big Impact Award facilitates entrepreneurs, business leaders, and visionaries from various industries who showcase their commendable achievements. TREVOC aspires to create unparalleled architecture, state-of-the-art facilities, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, setting new benchmarks and redefining the industry.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

50 mins ago
0 58 1 minute read

Related Articles

NDA Govt Will Complete Hattrick In Central Governance, Rahul Gandhi Will Have To…, PM Modi In Latest Interview

13 hours ago

35 Jain Devotees, Including Billionaire And 10 Minors Become Monks At Diksha Ceremony In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad

14 hours ago

Rajnath Singh Attacks Mamata Banerjee Over CAA Implementation

14 hours ago

RJD-Congress Workers Clash At INDIA Bloc Ranchi Rally, BJP Mocks With ‘Broken Partnership’ Jibe

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow