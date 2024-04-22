Indian Consumers Express High Concern for Water Scarcity: Ecolab Watermark™ Study

Data from a global study commissioned by Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water solutions and services conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, has revealed significant insights into the attitudes of Indian consumers toward water scarcity. Across all age groups, the concern regarding water scarcity emerges as a prevalent issue, highlighting the acute awareness of environmental challenges among Indian citizens. Within the Indian demographic landscape, this study sheds light on the specific dynamics of water scarcity perception, providing valuable insights for policymakers and stakeholders alike.

The findings from the Ecolab Watermark™ Study in India specifically uncovered the following insights:

Nearly 90% of Indian adults worry significantly about environmental issues, ranking highest among India/MENA regions.

Four in five people across all generations are concerned about clean and safe water-with more Baby Boomers wanting immediate change now.

Millennials and Gen Z consumers in India/MENA are more concerned about clean and safe water than their peers in other parts of the world.

While concerned, younger generations in India/MENA expressed less concern about taking direct action on clean and safe water today.

Clean and safe water emerges as a primary environmental concern, and there is a strong consensus on its importance for sustainability.

Most Indian consumers already opt for more environmentally friendly products, indicating a shift towards sustainability.

Indians consider water conservation critical and feel a broad sense of urgency to address clean and safe water issues.

While the government is seen as primarily responsible for water conservation, theres a perception that manufacturers contribute the least.

Indian consumers, more than any other group, are willing to pay a premium for sustainably made products.

Over 70% of consumers recognize a shared concern among government, non-profits, and businesses about their climate impact, with a call for more action from business leaders.

“Understanding the profound concerns of Indian consumers towards environmental sustainability and water conservation, Ecolab is committed to pioneering innovative solutions that not only address these urgent needs but also set a new standard for corporate responsibility in water stewardship. We at Ecolab are dedicated to collaborating with communities, governments, and businesses to secure a sustainable future for all,” said Geetha Srinivasa, Managing Director for Ecolab India.

As a global leader in water management and solutions, Ecolab recognizes businesses role in forging a safer, more prosperous future. The company has worked with its customers for generations to advance a more water-secure future.

Accelerating change through the power of water is core to Ecolabs purpose to improve the health of people, the planet, and businesses worldwide. The company shares its expertise in smart water use with customers to help them reduce, reuse, and recycle water in their operations. In addition to supporting effective water use, Ecolab’s solutions help customers use energy more efficiently, reduce waste, and cut greenhouse gas emissions to advance a more sustainable future.

To learn more about how Ecolab works with customers to help solve the world’s most complex problems amid a changing landscape, visit www.ecolab.com/expertise-and-innovation/people-planet-business-health.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs more than 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets.

For more information, please visit www.ecolab.com.

About Morning Consult

Morning Consult is a global decision intelligence company changing how modern leaders make smarter, faster, better decisions. The company pairs its proprietary high-frequency data with applied artificial intelligence to better inform decisions on what people think and how they will act. Learn more at morningconsult.com.

