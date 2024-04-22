InternationalNational

Technology Initiatives to Manage Solid Waste in Bengaluru SWDs

50 mins ago
0 55 1 minute read

Mechanical devices have been installed in storm water drains at three locations in East Bengaluru to deal with solid waste in storm water drains. The project has been facilitated by BBMP SWD department. CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has supported the project with funds under its CSR and sustainability program. The installations have been implemented by NGO That’s Eco Foundation and technology has been provided by AlphaMERS.

The technology deployed at an SWD leading to Bellandur Lake

Being floating devices, these barriers adjust to water levels during dry season and in monsoons. This helps prevent choking of storm water drains.

The team from NGO That’s Eco Foundation, CGI and AlphaMERS

Bengaluru has been facing flooding issues every year and this measure will help minimize the compounding effect of clogging and reduction in drainage capacity.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

50 mins ago
0 55 1 minute read

Related Articles

NDA Govt Will Complete Hattrick In Central Governance, Rahul Gandhi Will Have To…, PM Modi In Latest Interview

13 hours ago

35 Jain Devotees, Including Billionaire And 10 Minors Become Monks At Diksha Ceremony In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad

14 hours ago

Rajnath Singh Attacks Mamata Banerjee Over CAA Implementation

14 hours ago

RJD-Congress Workers Clash At INDIA Bloc Ranchi Rally, BJP Mocks With ‘Broken Partnership’ Jibe

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow