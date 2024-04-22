NationalPolitics

NIA Conducts Raids At Nine Places In J-K In Terror Funding Case

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 39 mins ago
0 56 Less than a minute

Another Blow to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi High Court dismisses a PIL seeking direction to grant extraordinary interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in all the criminal cases. The Court while dismissing the plea imposed a cost of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner.

The bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, while passing the order, said – this court cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case initiated against a person holding high office. Court said that someone is in custody by virtue of the judicial order of the court. The challenge is presently before the Supreme Court. He is taking steps and using remedies. Law is equal for anyone.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 39 mins ago
0 56 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

NDA Govt Will Complete Hattrick In Central Governance, Rahul Gandhi Will Have To…, PM Modi In Latest Interview

13 hours ago

35 Jain Devotees, Including Billionaire And 10 Minors Become Monks At Diksha Ceremony In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad

14 hours ago

Rajnath Singh Attacks Mamata Banerjee Over CAA Implementation

14 hours ago

RJD-Congress Workers Clash At INDIA Bloc Ranchi Rally, BJP Mocks With ‘Broken Partnership’ Jibe

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow