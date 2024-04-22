NIA Conducts Raids At Nine Places In J-K In Terror Funding Case

Another Blow to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi High Court dismisses a PIL seeking direction to grant extraordinary interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in all the criminal cases. The Court while dismissing the plea imposed a cost of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner.

The bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, while passing the order, said – this court cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case initiated against a person holding high office. Court said that someone is in custody by virtue of the judicial order of the court. The challenge is presently before the Supreme Court. He is taking steps and using remedies. Law is equal for anyone.