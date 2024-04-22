NationalPolitics

18-Year-Old Killed In Pressure IED Blast In Chhattisgarh

Breaking News: 18 year old died in an IED blast in Bijapur district.

Bijapur: A 18-year-old kid of a village under Bijapur district lost his life in a pressure IED blast on 20th April, new agency ANI reported on Monday. According to the agency, the IED explosive was planted by Naxals, who still dominate some areas of the region.

