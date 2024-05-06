Home

News

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dharmendra Pradhan Vs Pranab Prakash Das to Contest from Sambalpur | Net Worth, Education Qualification, Family Background

Fifty-two-year-old Pranab Prakash Das is number two in the party after Naveen Patnaik and a three-time MLA from Jajpur seat in the coastal area of the state

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dharmendra Pradhan Vs Pranab Prakash Das to Contest from Sambalpur

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat in Western Odisha is all set to witness a high voltage fight as ruling Biju Janata Dal has put up party general secretary (Organisation) Pranab Prakash Das against Union Education Minister and BJP’s Odisha face Dharmendra Pradhan.

Fifty-two-year-old Pranab Prakash Das is number two in the party after Naveen Patnaik and a three-time MLA from Jajpur seat in the coastal area of the state, while Pradhan, who was a Rajya Sabha MP has returned to the electoral fray after a gap of 15 years after he was nominated from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat.

Das who is popularly called Bobby started his election campaign by paying obeisance to Maa Samaleswari, the presiding deity of the western Region of the state on Friday.

From Education Qualification to Net Worth, here is all you need to know about Dharmendra Pradhan and Pranab Prakash Das:

Dharmendra Pradhan:

Family Background

Pradhan is the son of Debendra Pradhan, who was also a Minister of State in the Vajpayee government from 1999 to 2004. He was born on June 26th, 1969, into the Khandayat caste in Odisha state, and hails from the city of Talcher.

Education:

Dharmendra Pradhan holds a post-graduate degree in Anthropology from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar. After serving in different positions in the BJP, he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 from Deogarh. He was also elected the member of the Rajya Sabha for two terms each from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Net Worth:

Pradhan had declared total assets including movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 2.28 crore with liabilities of over Rs 45 lakh on March 31, 2022.

The movable assets declared by the minister include deposits in bank accounts, joint accounts with wife Mridula Thakur Pradhan worth over Rs 60.94 lakh and Rs 35,000 cash in hand.

Pradhan owns jewellery worth Rs 13.5 lakh including 200 gram gold and 2.5 kg silver.

He has computers and other articles worth Rs 2 lakh.

Immovable property declared by Pradhan include agricultural land at Satyabandha within Khamar police limits of Angul district, the current market value of which is Rs 12 lakh.

He had purchased the land on July 13, 2011 for over Rs 1.3 lakh. Pradhan owns non-agricultural land worth over Rs 20.50 lakh.

He owns a residential building in Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh having current market price of Rs 60 lakh.

Pranab Prakash Das

Assets & Liabilities

Assets: Rs 57,39,500 ~57 Lacs+

Liabilities: Rs 56,90,240 ~56 Lacs+

Educational Details

Category: 12th Pass

12th Pass from Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, Bhubaneswar in 1991







