Focus On Coastal Economy Of Odisha: PM Roars in Behrampur

PM Modi said the Central Government’s focus is on the coastal economy of Odisha. He said while addressing a public rally in Behrampur.

Behrampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on the two day visit to Odisha state, on Monday held a public rally in Behrampur, stating that the Central Government’s focus is boost the coastal economy of the state. “We made the Ministry of Fisheries for the first time, we gave subsidies to make boats, we gave Kisan Credit cards to fishermen for low-interest loans… We are also expanding beach tourism under the Coastal Circuit scheme… We want to make Ganjam the tourism hub of India…,” he said.

#WATCH | Odisha: Addressing a public rally in Behrampur, PM Modi says, “Our focus is on the coastal economy of Odisha… We made the Ministry of Fisheries for the first time, we gave subsidies to make boats, we gave Kisan Credit cards to fishermen for low-interest loans… We are… pic.twitter.com/qF4JATCi3g — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

The Prime Minister exuded confidence in the BJP forming a “double engine government” in Odisha.

“I am glad to be present in the pious land of Lord Jagannath. I have come here to seek blessings from all of you. Today, if Lord Ramlalla is sitting in the grand temple in Ayodhya, it’s because of the power of your vote! In Odisha, two ‘Yagya’ are happening together. One is for making a strong government in India and the other is to form a strong state government in Odisha led by BJP. Your enthusiasm shows that the double-engine government is going to form in Odisha for the first time,” the Prime Minister said.

The state is going to Assembly as well as the general elections simultaneously, beginning May 13.

“June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government… On June 4, BJP’s CM face will be announced. On June 10, the swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s CM will take place, in Bhubaneswar. Today, I am here to invite all of you to the swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s CM,” he said.

PM Modi also slammed BJD government, stating that the small leaders of the party have become owners of big bungalows.

“In Odisha, it was Congress for around 50 years, and BJD for around 25 years. But what happened, everyone has seen! Odisha has fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, a trade centre like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what not. There is everything in Odisha. Then why is it so that Odisha is rich but its people are poor… Who is responsible for this sin? The answer is Congress and BJD! Small leaders of BJD have also become owners of big bungalows,” he said.







