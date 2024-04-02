Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Releases List of 2 Candidates for LS Polls in Punjab, Fields Raj Kumar Chabbewal From Hoshiarpur

According to the list released by the party, Raj Kumar Chabbewal will contest from Hoshiarpur, Malvinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib.

Punjab’s Electoral Battleground: AAP Rolls Out Heavy Hitters As Political Parties Gear Up For Lok Sabha Showdown

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Aam Admi Party on Tuesday released another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls in Punjab. According to the list released by the party, Raj Kumar Chabbewal will contest from Hoshiarpur, Malvinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib.

The names, part of the AAP’s second list of candidates, were announced in a post on X by Sandeep Pathak, the party’s national general secretary. Chabbewal joined the AAP last month after quitting the Congress. Kang is the chief spokesperson of the AAP’s Punjab unit.

The AAP had earlier announced eight candidates from Punjab. However, Sushil Rinku, who was fielded from Jalandhar, quit the party and joined the BJP a few days ago. Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.







