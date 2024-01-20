ACHEMA and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce Announce a Session on Navigating Industrial Growth and Sustainable Development in Process Industries

On behalf of ACHEMA, the world forum and leading show for the process industries, The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce extends a special invitation to industry professionals, decision-makers, and enthusiasts to attend the thought-provoking session – “ACHEMA 2024: Catalysts of Change – Navigating Industrial Growth and Sustainable Development” in Mumbai, India. Organised as part of ACHEMAs Asia-Pacific Roadshow, the pre-event presentation and networking session is scheduled for 30 January 2024.

The two-hour session will feature distinguished speakers, including Achim Fabig, Consul General, German Consulate General, Mumbai; Andreas Konert, Head of Business Development and Sales; and Ute Brockmann, Deputy Director General, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. It will focus on the Pharma and Chemical industries in India, sharing insights on Indias pathways for industrial growth and sustainable development in process industries, and the transformative journey that the country is currently undertaking.

As a run-up to the upcoming ACHEMA 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, the session will emphasise their role as ideal platforms for “inspiring strong connections” between process industry experts, decision-makers, and solution providers. It aims to shed light on the critical theme of “Navigating Industrial Growth and Sustainable Development” within the Indian landscape.

Andreas Konert, Head of Business Development & Sales for DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH said, “This event is not just a presentation; its a platform for fostering connections, sharing knowledge, and paving the way for sustainable development. We believe that the collaboration between ACHEMA and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce will facilitate a deeper understanding of the transformative changes occurring in the Indian Pharma and Chemical industry.”

As India takes centre stage in innovative advancements across pharmaceuticals, biotech, chemicals, food processing, and healthcare, the discussion will delve into how these industries can contribute to welfare, well-being, and sustainability. Attendees will have the chance to engage with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and contribute to the ongoing discourse on sustainable industrial growth.

The session does not include any commercials for participation. For further information, check here.

Session Details

Date: January 30th, 2024

City: Mumbai

Time: 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM Registration

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Presentation

12:30 PM onwards Networking Lunch

About ACHEMA

ACHEMA is the world forum for chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. The world’s leading show for the process industry takes place every three years in Frankfurt. The spectrum ranges from laboratory equipment, pumps and analytical devices to packaging machinery, boilers and stirrers to safety technology, materials and software, thus covering all the needs of the chemical, pharmaceutical and food production industries. The accompanying congress, featuring scientific lectures and numerous guest and partner events, complements the wide range of exhibition themes. The next ACHEMA will take place from 10 to 14 June 2024 in Frankfurt am Main. More at www.achema.de/en.

About the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce

Incorporated in 1956, the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce or AHK Indien is the primary contact for Indian and German Companies who want to do business with each other. IGCC is a membership-based organization that offers advice and services to members, collaborates on Indo-German cooperation initiatives and functions as the voice of the Indo-German business community at an institutional and governmental level. Find more information: indien.ahk.de.