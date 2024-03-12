Advancing Gender Equality: BRICS CCI WE and Nippon Paint India Partner Global Women Leadership Programme

BRICS CCI WE, the women’s vertical of The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has announced its association with Nippon Paint India, leading paint and coating company in Asia Pacific and a fast-growing company in India, for the BRICS CCI WE Global Women Leadership Programme during 2024-25. The Programme is a transformative initiative endeavouring to empower and nurture women leaders from BRICS nations, fostering their growth in diverse sectors and promoting gender equality in leadership roles.

Left to Right: Mr. Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI and Sharad Malhotra, Director, Nippon Paint India

Participants in the programme have the opportunity to elevate their leadership skills, foster global connections, and gain insights from seasoned professionals and global leaders. The programme runs in hybrid mode with weekly sessions. Nippon Paint India, a key partner for the year 2024-25, will play a pivotal role in supporting this mission. Sharad Malhotra, Director at Nippon Paint India, has graciously accepted to be the Esteemed Programme Mentor, demonstrating Nippons commitment to womens empowerment.

In addition to financial support, Nippon Paint India will also incubate promising startups from the leadership programme annually, contributing to the growth of women-led businesses.

Mr. Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts, saying, “The Global Women Leadership Programme reflects our collective commitment to creating a conducive environment for women to excel in leadership roles. We believe that diverse perspectives lead to innovative solutions and drive sustainable growth.”

Ms. Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE, expressed her enthusiasm for the programme, saying, “The BRICS CCI WE Global Women Leadership Programme is a testament to our commitment to advancing gender diversity in leadership. We are grateful for the support of Nippon Paint India in our mission to empower women leaders globally. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will enable more women to elevate their leadership skills and make a meaningful impact in their respective fields.“

Sharad Malhotra, Director, Nippon Paint India, shared his perspective, stating, “Nippon Paint is proud to partner with BRICS CCI WE in championing the cause of women leadership. By providing a platform for skill development and fostering a supportive community, we aim to contribute to a more inclusive and diverse business landscape.”

Interested participants of the BRICS CCI WE Global Women Leadership Programme can apply through the BRICS CCI website link bricscci.com/women.