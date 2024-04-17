Home

Time’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2024: Alia Bhatt, Sakshi Malik And Microsoft CEO Included; Check List

The magazine Time has released its list of the ‘100 Most Influential People of 2024’ and this list includes quite a few Indians like Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, wrestler Sakshi Malik and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, World Bank CEO and actor Dev Patel.

Time 100 Most Influential People Of 2024 List

New Delhi: The Time Magazine releases a list each year, list of the ‘100 Most Influential People’ and this year too, the Time’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2024 has been released some time ago. This list includes the people who have made a mark in their respective careers and have played a major role in inspiring their fans and all those who adore them. Like each year, this year too, there are many Indians on the list and that includes actors Alia Bhatt and Dev Patel, wrestler Sakshi Malik, World Bank CEO Ajay Banga and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella among others. Take a look at all the Indians who are part of this list and the entire list in general…

Time’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2024 Released

As mentioned earlier, the Time’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2024 has been released and World Bank President Ajay Banga, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik and actor-director Dev Patel are among the Indians who have made it to the prestigious list. Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2024’ also includes US Department of Energy’s Loan Programmes Office director Jigar Shah, Professor of Astronomy and Professor of Physics at Yale University Priyamvada Natarajan; Indian-origin restaurateur Asma Khan; as well as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya. The complete list can be seen here.

World Bank CEO Part Of 100 Most Influential People Of 2024

Time’s profile of the former Mastercard CEO, written by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, said, “It’s not easy to find a leader with the skill and drive to take on the monumental task of transforming an essential institution, but since becoming World Bank president last June, Ajay Banga has done just that.” She said Banga came to the World Bank after leading a global organisation through which he brought millions of unbanked people into the digital economy. At the World Bank, he set forth a new vision to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet and moved boldly to make good on it – from pioneering innovative financial tools to reimagining partnerships across the multilateral development banks and with the private sector.

“His sharp wit consistently enables him to cut through the noise. With unprecedented challenges such as climate change threatening our collective future, I cannot imagine a better partner with whom to take decisive action on behalf of people around the world,” Yellen said.

Alia Bhatt Part Of 100 Most Influential People Of 2024

Describing Bhatt as a “formidable talent”, director, producer and writer Tom Harper said in the Time profile that she is “not only one of the world’s leading actors, admired for her work in the Indian film industry for over a decade – she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist who leads with integrity”. “Alia’s superpower is her ability to mix movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity. As an actor she is luminous, and as a person she brings the grounded assurance and creativity that make a truly international star,” Harper, who directed Bhatt in his movie ‘Heart of Stone’ said.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella In 100 Most Influential People Of 2024

On Nadella, Time said he is “profoundly influential in shaping our future. And that’s a good thing for humanity”. “Microsoft’s significant investment in OpenAI and partnership with Mistral AI puts him at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution. A technologist with heart, Satya sees AI as a tool that will empower humans. Still, there’s rightful concern about unintended consequences and misuse. That’s why it’s so reassuring that Satya is one of AI’s stewards. His thoughtfulness and humility should make us safer,” it said.

Sakshi Malik Part Of 100 Most Influential People Of 2024

On Malik, Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Nisha Pahuja writes that she was among India’s “most celebrated wrestlers” who had gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in early 2023 to demand the immediate arrest and resignation of chief of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexually harassing female athletes. “What began as a small, targeted protest to demand decisive government action in favour of the wrestlers ballooned instead into a yearlong battle unprecedented in Indian sport, drawing support from across the country and attention from across the world,” Pahuja writes in her profile of Malik for Time. “This fight is no longer only for India’s female wrestlers,” she said, of the movement Malik helped spark, “it is for the daughters of India whose voices have been silenced time and again”.

Dev Patel Part Of 100 Most Influential People Of 2024

On Patel, the Time profile by Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya said that he “radiates goodness. His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he’s coming from”. Patel made his directorial debut with ‘Monkey Man’. “Dev sets the pace. He’s limitless. He’s fearless. Our responsibility as a generation is to go into familiar spaces and see them through new perspectives, thus creating, finding, and sharing a space that has never been touched before. He has that gift. He continues to surpass himself and surprise us, and we are all waiting for where he’ll take us next,” it said.

