Jammu And Kashmir: Migrant Labourer from Bihar Shot Dead by Terrorists in Anantnag

Srinagar: A migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists at Bijbehara in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the reports, the terrorists opened fire on the labourer in the second targeted attack in the last 10 days. The person has been identified as Raju Shah, a resident of Bihar. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.

2 Terror Suspects Arrested In J&K’s Anantnag, Arms And Ammunition Recovered

Two terror suspects were arrested from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday following the recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession, the Army said.

“On specific Intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on 17 Apr at Naina, Bijbehara in Anantnag. Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of one Weapon, one Hand Grenade and other war-like stores,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.