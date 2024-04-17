Home

Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phase, Seats, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

The first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is set to begin on April 19, 2024. Take a look at the schedule, phases, seats and candidates list for the state of Goa. If you are a resident of Goa, here’s all you need to know…

GOA LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

New Delhi: The General Elections can be said to be the most important event of the political calendar in India and they are organised every five years; this year is the year of election, when the people of India will exercise their vote and decide which party will form government at the Centre. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted in a total of seven phases with the first phase beginning on April 19 and the last phase will begin on June 1, 2024; the counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024. Days before the polls officially begin, take a look at the schedule, phase, seats and candidates list for the Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Here’s all you need to know, if you are a resident of Goa…

Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule

As mentioned earlier, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted in a total of seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4, 2024. Speaking of the Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024, there are only two Lok Sabha seats in the state and the voting for both the seats will be done in a single phase, during the third phase of the elections, i.e. on May 7, 2024.

Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seats

Take a look at the 2 seats in Goa…

Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase

As said before, the voting for both Lok Sabha seats in Goa will be done in a single phase, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Polling in North Goa and South Goa will be done on May 7, 2024. Read to know the candidates for both seats.

Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates List

Speaking of the candidates of both the constituencies, for North Goa, Shripad Naik will stand from BJP, Ramakant Khalap from Congress and Manoj Parab from RGP. About South Goa, the BJP candidate is Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, Capt Viriato Fernandes and Rubert Pereira will stand from RGP.







