Home

News

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phase, Seats, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

The first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is set to begin on April 19, 2024. Take a look at the schedule, phases, seats and candidates list for the state of Chhattisgarh. If you are a resident of Chhattisgarh, here’s all you need to know…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

CHHATTISGARH LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

New Delhi: The General Elections can be said to be the most important event of the political calendar in India and they are organised every five years; this year is the year of election, when the people of India will exercise their vote and decide which party will form government at the Centre. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted in a total of seven phases with the first phase beginning on April 19 and the last phase will begin on June 1, 2024; the counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024. Days before the polls officially begin, take a look at the schedule, phase, seats and candidates list for the Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Here’s all you need to know, if you are a resident of Chhattisgarh…

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule

As mentioned earlier, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted in a total of seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4, 2024. Speaking of the Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the voting for its 11 seats will not be done in a single phase but will be done the first three phases. Take a look at the voting date for every seat as mentioned below.

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seats

Take a look at the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh…

Sarguja (ST)

Raigarh (ST)

Janjgir-Champa (SC)

Korba

Bilaspur

Rajnandgaon

Durg

Raipur

Mahasamund

Bastar (SC)

Kanker (SC)

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase

The voting for Bastar will be done in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 – on April 19. The voting for three seats will be done in Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund and Kanker on April 26, during the second phase and the voting at the remaining seats will be done in the third phase on May 7 – the seats are Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur Durg and Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates List

Speaking of the candidates of the different constituencies, Chintamani Maharaj (BJP) and Shashi Singh (INC) are from Sarguja, from Raigarh it is Radheshyam Rathia (BJP) and Menka Devi Singh (INC), Kamlesh Jangde (BJP) and Shivkumar Dahariya (INC) from Janjgir-Champa, Saroj Pandey (BJP) and Jyotsna Mahant (NC) from Kora, Tokhan Sahu (BJP) and Devender Singh Yadav (INC) from Bilaspur and Santosh Pandey (BJP) and Bhipesh Baghel (INC) from Rajnandgaon. From Durg it is Vijay Baghel (BJP) and Rajendra Sahu (INC), Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP) and Vikas Upadhyay (INC) from Durg, Roop Kumari Choudhary (BJP) and Tamradhwaj Sahu (INC) from Mahasamund, from Bastar it would be Mahesh Kashyap (BJP) and Kawasi Lakhma (INC) and Bhojraj Nag (BJP) and Biresh Thakur from (Kanker).







