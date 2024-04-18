Three children drowned while bathing in Delhi’s Munak canal on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Delhi’s Rohini area.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

3 Children Drown While Bathing In Delhi Canal

New Delhi: A tragic incident has emerged from Delhi where three teenagers drowned in a canal near the Haiderpur water treatment plant in the Rohini area on Wednesday. The deceased teenagers had gone to the Monak canal for a bath. According to the police, a Police Control Room call received a distressed call at KNK Marg police station, informing them about the drowning of the teenagers.

A local police and a Fire Brigade teams along with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reached the spot.

Delhi | 3 minor boys drowned at Munak canal near Haiderpur water treatment plant, on 16th April while bathing. A PCR call was received around 3:20 pm. Local Police, teams of the Fire Brigade and Delhi Disaster Management Authority reached the spot and the boys were taken out,… — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

“A rescue operation was carried out and the bodies of three unresponsive boys were recovered from the canal. Immediately, the boys were taken to Dr. BSA Hospital, Rohini, where they were declared dead by the doctors,” officials said.

The bodies were sent for autopsy.

On preliminary probe it was revealed that the trio were residents of Bhalaswa Dairy who went into the canal to take a bath.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







