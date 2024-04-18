NationalPolitics

3 Children Drown While Bathing In Delhi Canal

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 hours ago
0 106 1 minute read

Three children drowned while bathing in Delhi’s Munak canal on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Delhi’s Rohini area.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
munal canal
3 Children Drown While Bathing In Delhi Canal

New Delhi: A tragic incident has emerged from Delhi where three teenagers drowned in a canal near the Haiderpur water treatment plant in the Rohini area on Wednesday. The deceased teenagers had gone to the Monak canal for a bath. According to the police, a Police Control Room call received a distressed call at KNK Marg police station, informing them about the drowning of the teenagers.

A local police and a Fire Brigade teams along with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reached the spot.

“A rescue operation was carried out and the bodies of three unresponsive boys were recovered from the canal. Immediately, the boys were taken to Dr. BSA Hospital, Rohini, where they were declared dead by the doctors,” officials said.

The bodies were sent for autopsy.

On preliminary probe it was revealed that the trio were residents of Bhalaswa Dairy who went into the canal to take a bath.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 hours ago
0 106 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

ANNEBEE ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS SHARANYA IV “WHERE SPOTS SPARKLE AND CONFIDENCE SHINES”: FELICITATES WOMEN ACHIEVERS

14 hours ago

Aprilia Ignites India’s Superbike Culture with Powerful New Lineup and Brand Ambassador John Abraham

14 hours ago

Heroic! Indian Air Force Evacuates Civilians In Need Of Medical Help From Kargil, See Photos

15 hours ago

Tough Battle In Between Congress And AIADMK In Thiruvallur

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow