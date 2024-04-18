Power Cut in This Rajasthan City Today: Check Affected Areas, Timing

Udaipur outage: Power cut has been announced by the Electricity Department today due to maintenance works.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Power Cut in This Rajasthan City: Check Affected Areas and Timing

Udaipur: Several areas in Udaipur will experience a major power outage on April 18 due to pending maintenance work announced by the electricity department. Notably, Udaipur is a major tourist destination attracting lakhs of visitors every month, and this outage will impact their stays in hotels.

Udiapur Power Cut: Timings

OutageThe power in the selected area will be cut from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Here Is The List Of Affected Areas:

BSNL colony, 120 ft road, Vaishali apartment, New Vidhya Nagar, Sarvottam complex, Shree ram nagar bKashipuri, Anand vihar, Jyoti nagar,, Adarsh nagar and nearby savitri Vatika and adjoining areas.

Udaipur Power Cut: Outage Areas Affected on April 16

Kaan nagar, Laxmi nagar, Doodh talaai. Hiran Magri Sector 8, Sanjay Gandhi nagar, Aavri mata kacchi basti, LIC, Reti Stand and adjoining areas.

Ashok Nagar, TRI (Traibal research institute), Ashok Nagar main road, Shree Niketan and adjoining areas.







