Weather Update Today: Heatwave Alert, Heavy Rains Predicted For These States

The MD predicted heatwave conditions in six states and predicted rainfall in eight north Indian states over the next few days.

Weather Update: Heatwave Alert On These States; Rainfall Also Expected | Check Forecast Here

Weather Forecast: Severe heatwave conditions have been forecasted in as many as six states in the coming days. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave conditions are expected in Odisha and West Bengal until April 21, in Maharashtra for today, in Jharkhand for the next three days. The IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry until April 19.

The IMD has also issued severe heatwave warning over Odisha until April 19 and West Bengal until April 21.

The press release stated, “A fresh Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Iran and neighbourhood in middle and upper tropospheric levels which is likely to affect Northwest India from 18th April.”

Rainfall Expected In These States

Light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh until April 21 and Uttarakhand until April 19.

Rainfall activity with thunderstorms witnessed over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until April 20,

The weather forecast from IMD cites a couple of cyclonic currents swirling in the northeastern corners of Bihar, alongside Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Assam. This implies a possibly wet weather trajectory for the northeastern states.








