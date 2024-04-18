NationalPolitics

Breaking LIVE: Bird Flu Outbreak Reported In Kerala’s Alappuzha

Breaking News LIVE Updates, April 18:  A bird flu outbreak reported at two places in Kerala’s Alappuzha on Thursday. The outbreak was confirmed in ducks raised in an area of ward 1 of Edathva Grama Panchayat and another area in ward 3 of Cheruthana Grama Panchayat. Samples from ducks displaying symptoms of bird flu were sent to a lab in Bhopal for testing and the results confirmed the presence of avian influenza (H5N1), according to a district administration official. Alappuzha District Animal Husbandry officer Sajeev Kumar K.R. told The Hindu that the presence of the H5N1 subtype of the Influenza A virus has been reported in ducks at Edathua and Cheruthana in Kuttanad region.


