Beam Of Sunlight Directed On Lord Ram’s Forehead In Ayodhya Temple

Explained: Here’s how a beam of sunlight was projected onto the forehead of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya.

Surya Tilak: It was a divine experience for all the devotees from across the world when a beam of sunlight was projected onto the forehead of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya. The Surya Tilak ceremony was performed at noon on Wednesday, marking the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

The rare man-made phenomenon was achieved using a special mirror-lens arrangement designed by astronomers at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru. These special mirrors were installed in the building by a team from the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee.

We have decoded the science behind Ram Lalla’s Surya Tilak.

Surya Tilak: Predict The Sun’s Position Every Year

As per the Gregorian calendar, the date of Ram Navami differs each year because the calendar is solar calenda, whereas the Hindu calendat is based on lunar calendar.

Notably, the solar year has roughly 365 days, whereas a lunar year is merely 354 days long.

In order to channelise the sun’s rays, the IIA team channelise the rays such that they fall on the Idol’s forehead on the auspicious day of Ram Navami. To do this, the team first calculated the position of the sun in the sky on that day in any given year.







