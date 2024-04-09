Home

China Could Not Encroach Even Single Inch Of Our Land Under Modi Govt… Infiltration Has Stopped: Amit Shah Ahead Of LS Polls

Amit Shah, in a rally has said that it is because of the Modi Govt that China has not been able to encroach a single inch of Indian land and a stop has also been put on infiltration.

Amit Shah (PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP, Congress and all other parties have been conducting public rallies to make sure that the public is on their side and to attract votes; Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been personally addressing rallies across the country. In a similar rally before the General Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that under the Modi government, China could not even encroach a single inch of Indian land and there has been a complete restriction on infiltration in the country too. Amit Shah also said that the way Assam and Arunachal Pradesh were treatd by the then-PM Jawaharlal Nehru, it will never be forgotten by the people of these states.

As mentioned earlier, addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that China couldn’t encroach a “single inch” of land under the Narendra Modi government and that the BJP-led government at the Centre secured the country’s border with Bangladesh and stopped infiltration. “During the Chinese aggression of 1962, Nehru had said ‘bye-bye’ to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. People of these states can never forget that,” Mr Shah said. “But now, China could not encroach even a single inch of our land. Even in Doklam, we pushed them back,” he added.

Amit Shah said that Assam’s border with Bangladesh was earlier “open for infiltration”. “Then the Modi government came at the Centre, and the Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government here. Now, we can say that infiltration has stopped,” Mr Shah said. He alleged that the previous Congress government in Assam did injustice to the state, and scores of youths were killed in different violent movements and insurgency-related incidents. “Under the Modi government in the last 10 years, peace accords were signed and 9,000 youths surrendered,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress manifesto, Amit Shah claimed that it favoured the Muslim personal law. “Himanta Biswa Sarma has stopped child marriages. In Uttarakhand, there is the UCC,” he said, drawing a comparison. Amit Shah said the development of the Northeast is centre to the overall growth of the nation, and urged the people to vote for the NDA candidates in all the seats of the region. “There are two alternatives before you — to vote for Rahul Gandhi and INDI Alliance, or vote for the Modi-led BJP,” he said, urging people to ensure a third term for the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted in seven phases and the first phase will take place on April 19, 2024 and the seventh and last phase will begin on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024.

(Inputs from PTI)







