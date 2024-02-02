An Insider Look at How to Succeed in the Beauty Industry

In an era where personal grooming is not just a preference but a lifestyle, Indias beauty and wellness industry stands as a flourishing testament to this paradigm shift. The prospect of a career in this dynamic field has never been more attractive, asking individuals to explore their creativity and self-expression with the vast earning potential that awaits them. As the industry burgeons, it plays a pivotal role in the countrys economy with an expectation to reach Rs. 2,40,000 crore by 2024 and surpass Rs. 500,000 crore by 2030. The Beauty and Salon industry, constituting over 30 per cent of the overall sector, holds a current market share of Rs. 50,000 crore, projected to grow to nearly Rs. 80,000 crore by 2025 and an impressive Rs. 2,50,000 crore by 2030, highlighting its significant contribution to the industrys expansion. (Source: Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council).

4 of the many success stories on the podcast

The social media revolution has significantly contributed to this surge, propelling the demand for haircare and skincare products to unprecedented heights. To fuel this vast range of possibilities, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech has introduced Beautiful Futures, a 12-episode podcast that serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring beauty professionals. The podcast narrates compelling, real-life stories of students and alumni hailing from every corner of India, individuals who have conquered obstacles and redefined success on their terms.

Beautiful Futures, offers a simplified approach and a clear window into the journeys of those who have conquered its challenges. Listeners will find themselves transported into the shoes of these ordinary individuals who have achieved something extraordinary.

Meet Suraj Kori – the boy who fought against all odds to make it as a successful hairdresser and meet Geeta Kumari – the woman who never let her age be a hurdle in her determination to turn her passion into her profession and others with inspiring stories like them. The podcast acts as a guiding light, offering a roadmap for individuals to step confidently into the beauty industry, armed with the knowledge, skill and inspiration needed to carve out their own success stories.

Check out their stories on YouTube & Instagram handle (@LakmeAcademypoweredbyAptech, @lakmeacademy_aptech).

Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech extends an invitation to all those who aspire to make a mark in the beauty and wellness industry. Join them on this enlightening journey, discover your potential and move towards your own beautiful future. The first step towards a rewarding career is just a click away.

About Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech

Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd. (Lakme Lever) is a 100% subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Limited. In 2015, Lakme Lever formalised a strategic alliance with MEL Training and Assessments Limited (MEL) [100% subsidiary of Aptech Ltd. – a global pioneer in vocational training] to set up beauty academies to train aspiring stylists across India and equip them to start their careers in the beauty industry. Lakme Lever operates India’s first and leading chain of Lakme Salons that offer expert services in Hairstyling, Skin and Beauty Care. With nearly 40 years of experience and a footprint of over 450+ Lakme Salons across 160 cities, Lakme Salon has a deep understanding of the beauty industry. Lakme Salon is dedicated to the contemporary Indian woman’s exploration of the fine art of beauty. Known for its magical concoction of stunning makeup, fabulous hair and excellent skin services, Lakme Salon brings the backstage expertise and experience of Lakme Fashion Week to modern Indian Women through a team of over 5000+ highly trained Professional Stylists. With professionally trained hair and makeup experts with countless shows under their belt and outstanding skin services, Lakme Salons offer customers a distinct portfolio of services and backstage rituals presented in a unique Runway Secrets menu. Continuous innovation in the portfolio is at the centre of Lakme Salons’ growth philosophy. More than 150 entrepreneurs have partnered with Lakme Lever as Franchisees/Business Partner to own Lakme Salons across the country. Backed by a comprehensive Business Partner/Franchise support model, expansion is one of the key focus areas for the Company where a Master Business Partner/Franchisee and multi-store Business Partner/Franchisee are provided special support and benefits. Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech is present in 115 locations across the country and offers foundation and advanced-level courses in skin, hair, makeup and nails.

