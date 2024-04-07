Another Head-On Contest Between NC, PDP On Cards In Srinagar?

The Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency is considered a traditional stronghold of the National Conference (NC) with the regional party winning the seat consistently since 1967 Lok Sabha polls.

It is once again shaping up to be a head-on contest between traditional regional rivals (now allies) PDP and NC in Srinagar.

Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Historically, the Srinagar parliamentary seat has been a stronghold of the National Conference (NC) with party supremo Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah winning the seat consistently since the 1991 polls, barring a few victories by the Congress and NC’s regional rival-turned-ally People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Farooq Abdullah regained the Srinagar seat for his party by defeating his nearest rival, PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin, by a hefty margin of 70,050 votes. Amidst a measly 14 percent voter turnout, Abdullah secured 1,06,750 votes, while Aga Mohsin could only manage a paltry 36,700 votes.

Elections for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 13, 2024– Phase 4 of Lok Sabha polls– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Srinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

Mohammad Ashraf Mir – Apni Party

Srinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

Date of polling: May 13, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Notably, current sitting MP and NC supremo Farooq Abdullah recently announced that he will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls while the INDIA bloc, has yet to iron out a seat-sharing deal in Jammu and Kashmir.

Akin to other constituencies in Kashmir valley, the BJP is almost a non-factor in Srinagar, thus all three INDIA bloc allies– Congress, PDP, and NC, will likely go solo and fight each other in a triangular contest.

Newcomer Apni Party, which was formed by former PDP leader and state minister Altaf Bukhari in 2020, looks to throw a wrench in the INDIA bloc’s plan by securing the seat for themselves. The Bukhari-led party has fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

It will be interesting to see who is nominated by the NC to fight from Srinagar seat even as rumours suggest that former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s name is being thrown in the mix.

Elections for the five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in the first five phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Udhampur will be the first to go to polls in Phase 1 on April 19, followed by the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency on April 26 (Phase 2), Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7 (Phase 3), Srinagar on May 13 (Phase 4), while Baramulla will go to polls in Phase 5 on May 20.







