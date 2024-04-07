Can NC Maintain Dominance In Baramulla Or Will PDP, Congress Secure Victory?

The National Conference has maintained its dominance in the Baramulla Lok Sabha Constituency, winning the seat eight times since the 1967 Lok Sabha polls.

File Photo (ANI)

Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Historically speaking, the Baramulla parliamentary seat is considered a bastion of regional power player National Conference (NC), having won the seat eight times since the 1967 elections.

The Congress and NC’s regional rival-turned-ally, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have managed minimal success from the Baramulla seat as it has remained a stronghold of Farooq Abdullah’s party akin to other two Lok Sabha seats– Anantnag and Srinagar– in the Kashmir valley.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, veteran NC leader Mohammad Akbar Lone once again secured the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat for the party by defeating a new challenger, Raja Aijaz Ali of Sajjad Ghani Lone-led People’s Conference (PC), by a margin of 30,233 votes.

Amidst a paltry voter turnout of 34.29 percent, Baramulla witnessed a fiesty electoral battle between regional power, NC, and the newbie party. However, Lone emerged victorious, securing 1,33,426 votes, in contrast to nearest rival, Ali, who received 1,03,193 votes.

Elections for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 20, 2024– Phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Baramulla Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Baramulla Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

Date of polling: May 20, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Baramulla Lok Sabha Constituency

Sitting MP Mohammad Akbar Lone will be eyeing to retain the seat for his party as all three INDIA bloc parties– Congress, PDP, and NC– are likely to go alone in the Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections, at least in Kashmir, since the BJP does not have much of a foothold in the valley.

However, newly-formed Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and Apni Party, will eyeing to spoil the party, so to speak, of the INDIA bloc allies in Kashmir valley.

DPAP, which was formed by Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and PDP leader and state minister Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party are often accused of being the BJP’s “B team” by the opposition alliance.

If true, this could give a new dynamic to the Lok Sabha polls in Kashmir and for the first time in history, provide an edge to the BJP in the valley.

Elections for the five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in the first five phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Udhampur will be the first to go to polls in Phase 1 on April 19, followed by the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency on April 26 (Phase 2), Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7 (Phase 3), Srinagar on May 13 (Phase 4), while Baramulla will go to polls in Phase 5 on May 20.







