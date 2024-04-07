Home

News

Fraudster Poses As DGP Of Jammu And Kashmir, Demands For Money On Call; Legal Action Underway

A fraudster has been posing as the DGP of J&K and is demanding for money on call. Legal action is underway and an alert has also been released by the Police.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Representative Image

New Delhi: There are several incidents that occur and are alarming and funny at the same time. In a recent development in Jammu and Kashmir, there is a man who is being searched for, by the Police because he is a fraud. If you are wondering what that man has done, know that he has been posing as a top cop of Jamm and Kashmir Police and is calling up people, asking for money. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued a warning for people on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and has been looking for that man; legal action is also underway. Know all about it…

Fraudster Posing As Top J&K Police Officer, Demanding Money

As mentioned earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday asked people to remain vigilant against a person posing as Director General of Police R R Swain and demanding money over the phone.

The police said efforts are being made to identify the person and legal action is underway. “This fraudster is asking (for) money from different people including colleague police officers who he thinks can fall into his trap. While legal action under law is underway, friends, colleagues and even relatives are requested to be vigilant about this person as well as such persons in future,” the Police informed the people in a warning on Twitter.

Jammu And Kashmir Police Issues Warning

Further in the warning, Jammu and Kashmir Police has said, “This is to convey (to) fellow police officers, colleagues from other government services, departments and members of the general public that a fraudster (who is being identified) is using a mobile phone number 8891979985 and is falsely posing as Sh R R Swain DGP J&K.”

In another news related to Jammu and Kashmir, the police in Baramulla attached properties worth crores belonging to proclaimed offenders, who have exfiltrated to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The police obtained an attachment order passed by the Sub-Judge of Uri, they said, adding that the land amounted to 30 kanals and 15 marlas. The land belonged toMohammed Lateef (18 kanals and 6 marlas), Sadar Din (9 marlas) and Aziz Din (12 kanals), police said. The action was taken under various sections of the law registered at Uri police station. Police said the property was identified as belonging to proclaimed offenders during the course of an investigation by the police.

(Inputs from ANI)







