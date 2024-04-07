NationalPolitics

IMD Weather Alert: Heatwave And Rainfall Warning Issued For THESE States For Next Week

IMD Alert: Check weather forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Maharashtra.

IMD Weather Alert: Heat Wave And Rainfall Warning Issued For THESE States For Next Week | Check MeT Predictions

New Delhi: The weather in India is currently experiencing a diverse range of meteorological events, during which some regions of the country are experiencing intense rainfall while others are grappling with water shortages and severe droughts due to low monsoons and rising temperatures. In a big prediction, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana today and rainfall in nine states over the next few days. Check full state-wise forecast here:

IMD Alert For East of India

NothThe weather forecast from IMD also suggests that people in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura should prepare themselves for light to moderate showers with occasional thunderstorms and flashes in the coming six days.

The IMD report has also predicted that Jharkhand is expected to experience light to moderate showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds up until April 10. Moreover, West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar are also expected to face similar weather conditions until Monday. Also, in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, the weather can be tempestuous until April 12.

IMD Predicts High Temperatures for Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala on Saturday, predicting scorching temperatures and challenging conditions for people from April 6 to April 10.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 40 °C in the Kollam and Palakkad districts.

“In Thrissur and Kannur districts, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 °C,” added IMD.
The department also stated that the maximum temperature is likely to be 37 °C in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts.

“In Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts, the temperature is likely to be 36 °C (2 to 4 °C above normal),” said the India Meteorological Department. Hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas from April 6 to April 10, 2024, due to the high temperature and humidity.

(With inputs from agencies)




