BJP Will Cause Riots On April 17, Cautions Mamata Banerjee After Attack on NIA in Bengal

Bricks, stones were pelted at a car of the NIA team. The incident took place around 5.30am when locals gheraoed the vehicle and pelted stones at it.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday cautioned the people of Bengal that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will create a ruckus in the state by causing riots. While addressing a rally in Purulia, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said, “Hold rallies and meetings but do not riot. It is they (BJP) who will riot. Voting is on 19 April and they will riot on 17 April. Lord Ram does not tell you to riot but these people will riot and by rioting, they will get NIA to enter the state.”

The statement comes days after a National Investigation Agency (NIA) was attacked at Bhupatinagar in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district when the officials reached there to investigate a 2022 blast case at a Trinamool Congress leader’s house.

When asked about the incident, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the NIA was working for the BJP. “Why did they raid at midnight? Did they have police permission? Locals reacted in the way they would have if any other stranger had visited the place at midnight. Why are they arresting people right before the elections? What does the BJP think, that they will arrest every booth agent? What right does NIA have? They are doing all these to support the BJP. We call upon the entire world to fight against this BJP’s dirty politics,” Banerjee said.

According to the reports, bricks were pelted at a car of the NIA team. The incident took place around 5.30am when locals gheraoed the vehicle and pelted stones at it. The NIA has said one of its officers was also injured, a senior police official said.

A team of NIA officials earlier this morning arrested two persons in connection with the case and were on their way back to Kolkata, when the vehicle came under attack, news agency PTI reported.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also lodged a police complaint in this regard, it added. A huge contingent of central police force has reached Bhupatinagar, where the NIA team is present along with the two arrested persons, police said.







