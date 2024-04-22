Home

LS Polls: AP Congress Chief Sharmila Declares Assets Worth Rs 168 Cr; Owes Rs 82 Cr To Brother Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency and filed her nomination papers, including the election affidavit declaring her total assets, on April 20.

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila with brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress‘ Andhra Pradesh state-unit chief Y S Sharmila has declared family assets worth Rs 168 crore, and owes Rs 82 crore to her brother, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to the mandatory affidavit filed by her, required for contesting the polls.

As per the affidavit, the Andhra Pradesh PCC chief also owes Rs 19.56 lakh to her sister-in-law and Jagan’s wife Bharathi Reddy.

“It has been included that Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a loan to me. For the sake of clarification, in society any brother should give away his sister’s share in the property, because that is her right. It is the responsibility of the brother. There are some people who will give a pittance (of the rightful share) to the sister and show it as a loan. All our family members know about it,” Sharmila told reporters when queried about her affidavit.

According to Sharmila’s election affidavit, she owns assets worth around Rs 133 crore, while her husband, Anil Kumar, owns assets worth nearly Rs 49 crore. Kumar also owes almost Rs 30 crore to his politician wife, the affidavit revealed.

The state Congress chief has declared Rs 97 lakh as her income for the assessment year 2023-24.

Elections for the 25 parliamentary seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held alongside the state Assembly elections to elect 175 MLAs, on May 13 (Phase 4) of the Lok Sabha elections. Votes will be counted on June 4 and results likely declared on the same day.

