The AAP workers and leaders said they will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on March 26 to register its protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Police personnel detain AAP supporters protesting against the arrest of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), at Shaheedi park in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party workers said they will not to celebrate Holi this year as their senior party leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, are currently in jail, the party leaders said they will hold a protest in the national capital on and will gherao PM Modi’s residence on Tuesday.

In this regard, the Delhi Traffic Police released an advisory about traffic restrictions and diversions ahead of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) protest at the Prime Minister’s residence.

“No vehicles will be permitted to stop or park on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg,” the traffic police said in the advisory.

“Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister’s residence and no one will be allowed to protest,” a Delhi Police official told PTI.

On Monday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Aam Aadmi Party decided not to celebrate Holi this year as its senior party leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, are currently in jail.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Holi will only be celebrated once “Arvind Kejriwal is out of prison”.

“Imagine the situation in the families of Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia right now. These are family members of AAP. Hence, the party has decided to not celebrate Holi this year. Now, we will celebrate Holi only after Arvind Kejriwal is released from jail,” Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI.

He further stated that the whole world is shocked over the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister.

“A sitting CM and a national convenor of a national party were arrested during the Model Code of Conduct. The whole world is shocked. All opposition parties have decided that we will organise a huge rally at the Ramlila Maidan on March 31,” he said.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on Thursday night, was sent to ED custody till March 28 by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 28.







