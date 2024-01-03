Bajaj Finserv brings you India’s First Credit Pass, powered by CIBIL

Bajaj Finserv has introduced the Credit Pass, marking a pivotal moment in the landscape of credit monitoring in India. This innovative offering, powered by Indias largest credit bureau, CIBIL, is set to empower customers with unprecedented real-time access to their credit health report.

Introducing the Credit Pass

Imagine having the ability to track and analyse your credit health at your fingertips. With the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass, this is now a reality. Its not just a credit monitoring tool; its a financial companion that provides users with a 12-digit unique number, granting unlimited access to monthly credit score updates. This dynamic feature ensures that you are always in the loop about your financial standing.

Key Features of the Credit Pass

Personalised Credit Dashboard: Your financial journey, your way. The Credit Pass offers a personalised credit dashboard, providing a 360-degree overview of all your credit accounts. This intuitive feature ensures that your credit information is presented in a user-friendly format, making it easy for you to navigate and comprehend.

Monthly CIBIL Score Updates: Keep tabs on your credit score dynamics. The Credit Pass grants you the advantage of receiving monthly updates on your CIBIL Score. This regular insight into your creditworthiness enables you to track changes over time and take proactive measures to maintain or improve your score.

Credit Factors Tracking: Knowledge is power, especially in the realm of credit. With the Credit Pass, you can track the various factors influencing your credit score. From credit enquiries to your repayment history, this feature empowers you with visibility into what contributes to your credit health.

Credit Health Report: Get a comprehensive overview of your credit health with the Credit Pass. Your real-time credit health report provides a holistic view of your credit standing, helping you make informed decisions.

Predictive Tools (Premium Plan): Unlock the future of financial planning with the Premium plans predictive tools. The Credit Pass introduces the Credit Score Simulator, a tool that allows you to simulate the potential impact on your credit score when considering new financial endeavours.

Each of these features contributes to making the Credit Pass a comprehensive and indispensable tool for managing your credit health effectively. Whether youre considering a loan or a credit card, the Credit Pass arms you with the information needed to increase your chances of approval.

Credit Pass Subscription Plans

Bajaj Finserv understands that one size doesn’t fit all. Hence, there are two available subscription plans to suit your varying needs:

The Standard plan comes at a pocket-friendly price of Rs. 59 for 6 months, and

The Premium plan is a comprehensive 12-month subscription at Rs. 99.

The flexibility in duration and pricing ensures that users can choose a Credit Pass plan that aligns with their unique financial requirements.

Easy Registration

Getting started barely takes a couple of minutes with the seamless online process:

Visit the dedicated Credit Pass page and click on ‘SEE YOUR CREDIT PASS’

Complete the OTP verification by providing your mobile phone number

Share some basic details, including your name and PAN card information

Select the subscription plan that suits your needs and complete the payment

You can now access your Credit Pass dashboard, check your monthly CIBIL Score, and view real-time insights into your credit health report.

The Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass is a financial ally that opens doors to affordable credit and wider economic opportunities. The fact that it’s a CIBIL-powered service ensures the reliability of information, making it a must-have for both newcomers and veterans in the credit game. So, sign up today and make the most of your credit journey.