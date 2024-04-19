Home

Band Baaja Vote! Newly Married Couple Cast Vote In Udhampur Right After Their Wedding; Video Viral

An interesting video went viral amid the ongoing Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 where a couple – Radhika and Sahil went to cast a vote in Udhampur straight from their wedding, in their wedding dresses.

Newly Married Couple Casts Vote In Udhampur (ANI)

New Delhi: The much-awaited Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have finally begun as the first out of seven phases is happening today, on April 19, 2024. The polling is being conducted in constituencies of numerous states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir among others. While on one end, incidents of violence and booth tracking are being reported during the polls in West Bengal, an interesting videos from the Udhampur Polling Station has been going viral. This video is of a newly married couple who has come to the polling station directly from their wedding, just to cast their vote. The video of Radhika and Sahil, in their wedding outfits is rapidly circulating on social media..

As mentioned before, a video has gone viral on social media from the Phase 1 voting during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which is currently underway in different constituencies of a total of 21 states. This video is of a couple from Udhampur, Radhika and Sahil, who have gone to the polling station to cast their vote, right after their wedding. The couple, in the video can be seen exercising their right in their wedding outfits.

#WATCH | Udhampur, J&K: As the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 is underway, after the wedding newly married couple heads straight to vote as they exercise their franchise. pic.twitter.com/WbJeL4PN3M — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

This video is from Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir where the newly married couple is posing at their polling booth, after they have casted their vote. The video has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs because the couple is in their wedding outfits, while the lady is in a red lehenga with her traditional jewellery and sindoor, the man is wearing a cream sherwani with the traditional head-gear (sehra) and a neckpiece.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in a total of seven phases and the first phase is being conducted on April 19 during which 102 constituencies of 21 states will be casting their vote; phase 2 will take place on April 26 with voting in 89 constituencies across 13 states; third phase on May 7 with voting in 94 constituencies of 12 states; phase 4 on May 13 with voting in 96 constituencies across 10 states, 20th May is the date for phase 5 when voting will take place in eight states at 49 constituencies, the sixth phase will take place on May 25 with polling in 57 constituencies of seven states and the last phase will be on June 1 with voting in 57 constituencies across eight states. The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024.







