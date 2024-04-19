Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CRPF Jawan On Poll Duty Injured In Grenade Explosion At Maoist-Hit Bastar Constituency

A CRPF Jawan has been injured in a grenade explosion in the Bijapur district of the Maoist-hit Bastar constituency during the Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Here’s what we know so far…

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is being conducted in a total of seven phases and the first phase of voting is happening today, i.e. April 19, in a total of 21 states. The elections are taking place in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir among others. Several incidents of violence have been reported at different polling stations across the country and recently, a grenade explosion happened and injured a CRPF Jawan who was on polling duty in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district which is in the Maoist-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. What exactly happened, read to know the details..

CRPF Jawan On Polling Duty Injured In Grenade Explosion

As mentioned earlier, in the Bijapur district of the Bastar Lok Sabha Constituency, a CRPF jawan who was on polling duty, has been injured in a grenade explosion. A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed on poll duty in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district was injured when a shell of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) accidentally exploded, a police official said. Bijapur district falls in the Maoist-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway in the first phase of general elections, he added.

Injured Assistant Commandant Undergoes Treatment

The Bijapur Police has given an update about the injured CRPF Jawan. According to the police, an Assistant Commandant of CRPF got injured in an IED blast while on election duty near Chihka village of Bhairamgarh. Injured Assistant Commandant brought to Bhairamgarh Hospital for treatment.







