NationalPolitics

PM Modi Urges People To Exercise Their Franchise In Record Numbers

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 79 1 minute read

On the day of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of India to vote in record numbers. Here’s what the PM said…



Published: April 19, 2024 11:06 AM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By PTI

PM Modi
PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies. He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.

“The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers,” he said in a post on X. He added, “I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!” Modi made the appeal in various Indian languages.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 79 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: Voting Begins at 7 AM, PM Modi Urges All to Vote in Record Numbers

6 hours ago

Voting To Begin At 7 AM

7 hours ago

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Phase, Political Parties, Key Candidates

8 hours ago

From Digital Poll Wars to Electoral Awareness, Memes Flood Social Media

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow