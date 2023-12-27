BGS Gleneagles Kengeri Sets Record as First Hospital in Karnataka with 300+ Liver Transplants

BGS Gleneagles Kengeri proudly marks a momentous occasion as the first hospital in Karnataka to achieve 300+ successful liver transplants. This significant milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaborative efforts of the exceptional medical professionals and support teams.

Behind the Milestone: Meet the BGS Gleneagles Hospital Kengeri’s Team Redefining Liver Care in Karnataka

The hospital extends its deepest gratitude to the transplant surgeons, physicians, intensivists, anesthesiologists, nurses, coordinators, and all supporting staff who have played a pivotal role in nurturing the transplant ecosystem at BGS Gleneagles Kengeri over the past decade.

Dr Suresh Raghavaiah, Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon, expresses his gratitude, stating, “This achievement is a testament to the relentless commitment of our team in ensuring the success of each transplant, giving patients a new lease on life.”

Dr Adarsh C K, Chief Transplant Hepatologist, emphasizes the importance of teamwork, saying, “The collaborative spirit among our professionals has been instrumental in reaching this milestone, showcasing the power of unity in healthcare.”

Dr Pradeep Krishna, Lead Liver Transplant Surgeon, commends the perseverance of the team, noting, “It is the dedication and resilience of every team member that has paved the way for 300 successful liver transplants, setting a benchmark in healthcare.”

Dr Pramod Kumar, Lead Transplant Hepatologist, reflects on the journey, stating, “This achievement reflects not only the expertise of our medical professionals but also the trust our patients place in us. Its a shared victory for the entire BGS Gleneagles community.”

Biju Nair, Cluster COO, Gleneagles Bengaluru, acknowledges the collective effort, saying, “Our success is a reflection of the coordinated efforts of every individual across departments. Together, we have made a lasting impact on the lives of our patients.”

As they celebrate this remarkable achievement, BGS Gleneagles Kengeri remains committed to advancing medical excellence and providing compassionate care to those in need. They look forward to continuing their journey of transforming lives through transplantation.

About BGS Gleneagles Hospital

BGS Gleneagles Hospital at Kengeri, Bengaluru is one of Karnatakas most renowned multi-organ transplant and tertiary care multi-specialty hospital, with specialization in Gastroenterology, Cancer Care, Neurosciences, Renal Sciences and Cardiac Sciences. The NABH and NABL accredited hospital operates 450 beds. A modern Cath Lab, 6 operation theatres and advanced imaging services (Trubeam STX and Tesla MRI) offer cutting edge emergency and critical care management, in accordance with internationally approved clinical protocol.

Over one and a half decades of clinical excellence has earned the hospital tie-ups with all major cashless health insurance players and is the preferred choice hospital of all major corporates in the neighborhood. The hospital also offers Video Consult services to its patients in India, Africa, and the SAARC nations.

BGS Gleneagles Hospital is a part of IHH Healthcare, one of the worlds largest healthcare providers. With its full spectrum of integrated services, dedicated people, reach and scale, and commitment to quality and safety, IHH aspires to be the worlds most trusted healthcare services network, united by a single purpose: to touch lives and transform care.