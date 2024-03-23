Home

Breaking News: Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Declared; 87.21% Pass Inter Exam

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today, March 23 at 1:30 PM. The Bihar Board Inter Results were announced via press conference. Students who took the Bihar board Class 12 exams can check their results on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The exams were conducted from February 1 to 12, 2024. With an overall pass percentage of 87.21%, a significant 11,26,439 students have successfully cleared the examinations.

In the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th arts stream, out of a total of 6,34,480 candidates who appeared for the exam, 5,46,621 successfully passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 86.15%. For commerce, 49,658 students appeared, with 37,629 passing, yielding a pass percentage of 94.88%. In the science stream, 6,17,334 students sat for the exam, out of which 5,33,008 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 87.08%.

During periods of heavy traffic on the official website, such as biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, students often turn to alternative websites provided by the BSEB, like biharboardonline.com, results.biharboardonline.com, and secondary.biharboardonline.com, to check their results.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024: How to Check BSEB Intermediate Result?

Visit the Bihar Board’s official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the home page, you will find the link ‘Bihar board 12th result 2024 check’.

Enter your roll code as well as roll number in the appropriate fields. Then enter the captcha.

To submit details click on the “View” button.

The Bihar board 12th result 2024 will pop up on the screen.

The board will share the dates for re-evaluation of answer sheets and compartmental examination. For more details, visit the official website of BSEB.







