K Kavithas ED Custody Extended Till March 26

‘My Arrest Is Illegal’: K Kavitha Appears Before Rouse Avenue Court In Delhi Excise Policy scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case, has been extended till March 26. The probe agency has requested a five-day extension to further investigate the allegations. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is reportedly a key member of the ‘South Group’ implicated in paying kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the AAP in exchange for a significant share of liquor licenses in Delhi.

During the court hearing, the ED revealed that Kavitha was confronted with statements from four individuals and a forensic report of data extracted from her phone. Additionally, the agency informed the court about ongoing raids at her nephew’s residence in Hyderabad.

The counsel representing the BRS leader has filed a bail plea in court amidst the legal proceedings.

Kavitha, aged 46 and a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, was apprehended by the ED from her home in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15. The case has garnered significant attention due to the involvement of a prominent political figure and the substantial allegations of corruption.







