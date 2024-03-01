NationalPolitics

BJP Finalises First List Of 100 Lok Sabha Candidates After Crucial Midnight Meet; Report

The BJP party has finalised the list of 100 Lok Sabha candidates after the crucial Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday night. This list will focus on famous candidates such as PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh.

Breaking News: BJP Finalises First List Of 100 Lok Sabha Candidates After Crucial Midnight Meet; Report

New Delhi: After holding the crucial Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, chaired by Narendra Modi, on Thursday night, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised the first list of 100 Lok Sabha candidates. The list is likely to be announced within a few days, as reported by India Today citing sources. The list will have names of high-profile candidates such as PM Modi from Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow. The list will also focus on the ‘weak’ seats that the saffron party lost in the earlier general elections in 2019 by a small margin.

(Note: This is a developing story and details will be added.)




