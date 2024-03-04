BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Barabanki opts out over

Home

News

BJP’s Lok Sabha Candidate from Barabanki Upendra Singh Rawat Opts Out | Here’s Why

BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Barabanki opts out over ‘obscene video’ case

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Upendra Singh Rawat

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Barabanki Upendra Singh Rawat on Monday opted out over the ‘obscene video’ case. Rawat, who was fielded again by the party from Barabanki, said he will not contest any election till proven innocent.

“An edited video of mine is being circulated which is generated by DeepFake AI technology, for which I have filed an FIR. In this context, I have requested the Hon’ble National President to get it investigated. I will not contest any elections in public life until I am proven innocent,” Rawat wrote on X (formally Twitter)

मेरा एक एडिटेड वीडियो वायरल किया जा रहा है जो DeepFake AI तकनीक द्वारा जेनरेटेड है, जिसकी FIR मैंने दर्ज करा दी है,इसके संदर्भ में मैंने मा॰ राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से निवेदन किया है कि इसकी जाँच करवायी जाये। जबतक मैं निर्दोष साबित नहीं होता सार्वजनिक जीवन में कोई चुनाव नहीं लड़ूँगा — Upendra Singh Rawat (@upendrasinghMP) March 4, 2024

A day after the BJP released its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, an obscene video of Upendra Singh Rawat emerged on social media. Soon after the video went viral, his team lodged an FIR regarding the same. A complaint has been lodged against an unknown accused in the case, said Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi.

It was alleged in the FIR that some people made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate.







