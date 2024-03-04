NationalPolitics

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Barabanki opts out over

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Barabanki opts out over 'obscene video' case

BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate from Barabanki Upendra Singh Rawat Opts Out | Here's Why
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Barabanki Upendra Singh Rawat on Monday opted out over the ‘obscene video’ case. Rawat, who was fielded again by the party from Barabanki, said he will not contest any election till proven innocent.

“An edited video of mine is being circulated which is generated by DeepFake AI technology, for which I have filed an FIR. In this context, I have requested the Hon’ble National President to get it investigated. I will not contest any elections in public life until I am proven innocent,” Rawat wrote on X (formally Twitter)

A day after the BJP released its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, an obscene video of Upendra Singh Rawat emerged on social media. Soon after the video went viral, his team lodged an FIR regarding the same. A complaint has been lodged against an unknown accused in the case, said Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi.

It was alleged in the FIR that some people made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate.






