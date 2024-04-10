In Ghazipur, Paras Nath Rai, a close aide of Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, will be contesting against Afzal Ansari of the Samajwadi Party.

UP Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Releases Another List Of 7 Candidates; Drops 3 Sitting MPs From Ballia, Allahabad And Phulpur

New Delhi: The BJP has released another list of seven candidates for Lok Sabha Elections in Uttar Pradesh. Neeraj Shekhar, the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, has been nominated to contest from the Ballia Lok Sabha seat, replacing the current MP Virendra Singh Mast. Dr. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, sitting MP from Allahabad has been replaced by Neeraj Tripathi, the son of former Speaker Kesri Nath Tripathi. Additionally, Keshri Devi Patel from Phulpur has been substituted by Parveen Patel. B.P. Saroj, the current MP from Machhlishahr, has been renominated by the BJP. In Ghazipur, Paras Nath Rai, a close aide of Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, will be contesting against Afzal Ansari of the Samajwadi Party. Jaiveer Singh has been fielded by the BJP from Mainpuri to challenge Dimple Yadav of the SP. Vinod Sonkar, the sitting MP, will be seeking re-election for a third term from Kaushambhi.







