BJP Drops Two-Time Sitting MP Kirron Kher From Chandigarh Lok Sabha Seat, Picks Sanjay Tandon

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released its tenth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes names of 9 candidates, with seven in Uttar Pradesh, one in Chandigarh, and one in West Bengal. Notably, The BJP has dropped two-time sitting MP Kirron Kher and announced Sanjay Tandon as its candidate from Chandigarh.

Recently, the city party unit had sent the names of former MP Satya Pal Jain, ex-party presidents Sanjay Tandon and Arun Sood to the high command for ticket.

Sanjay Tandon, co-in charge of Himachal Pradesh BJP, has a strong BJP background in Chandigarh. With a ten-year stint as the city party president, Tandon’s experience is invaluable in his new role.







