Malaysia Airlines and Tourism Malaysia Host Joint-Networking Events to Promote Malaysia as the Ultimate Summer Destination for Indian Travellers

Malaysia Airlines and Tourism Malaysia are thrilled to announce a series of collaborative networking events designed at showcasing Malaysia as the ultimate summer destination for Indian travellers.

Rajkot – April 08, 2024: Noriah Jaafar, Director, Tourism Malaysia – Mumbai in the center, on her right is M.Krishna, Sales Manager – West India, Malaysia Airlines along with Travel community in Rajkot

Scheduled for today, April 10th in Ahmedabad, and April 12th in Surat, 2024, these events aim to connect Indian travellers with the diverse attractions and experiences Malaysia has to offer. Following the success of previous Networking Dinners in Chandigarh on March 27th, Jalandhar on March 29th, Amritsar on March 30th and Rajkot on April 8th, similar events are also planned for May 2024 in Kollam, Thiruvalla and Kottayam.

“We are excited to collaborate with Tourism Malaysia in promoting Malaysia as a top summer destination for Indian travellers,” said Mr Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group. “With its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant culture tapestry, and warm hospitality, Malaysia offers an unforgettable experience for adventurers, relaxation seekers, and culture enthusiasts alike. Through these networking events, our goal is to ignite the curiosity of Indian travellers, inviting them to embark on a journey to Malaysia and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”

Jalandhar – March 29, 2024: Muhammad Akmal Hafiz Abdul Aziz, Acting Director, Tourism Malaysia – Delhi (4th from Left) and Amit Mehta, Regional Manager – South Asia, Middle East & Africa (3rd from Left)

A highlight of the networking events is Malaysia Airlines exclusive offering of a complimentary bonus side trip to passengers with stopovers in Malaysia. Passengers flying with Malaysia Airlines and having a stopover in Malaysia, can take advantage of this offer to book a free side trip to one of seven captivating destinations, including Alor Setar, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Kuantan, and Penang. Under this offer, the airline covers the cost of the flight, leaving travellers responsible only for their accommodation and other activities. This enticing opportunity allows travellers to extend their Malaysian adventure effortlessly, adding depth and richness to their overall travel experience.

In addition, the Malaysian government has announced visa-free travel for Indian passport holders, effective from December 1st, 2023, until December 31st, 2024. This initiative allows Indian citizens to embark on their Malaysian adventures without the inconvenience of obtaining a visa, thereby enhancing the accessibility and appeal of Malaysia as a travel destination for Indian tourists. This policy underscores Malaysia’s commitment to fostering closer ties and promoting tourism between the two countries.

Chandigarh – March 27, 2024: Malaysia Airlines, Tourism Malaysia with Travel community in Chandigarh

“We are delighted to partner with Malaysia Airlines to showcase Malaysias diverse attractions and unique experiences to Indian travellers,” said Noriah Jaafar, Director, Tourism Malaysia – Mumbai. “With visa-free travel, attractive travel packages, and the opportunity for a complimentary side trip, Malaysia offers incredible value and convenience for Indian travellers looking for their next holiday destination. We look forward to welcoming Indian travellers to experience the beauty and warmth of Malaysia this summer.”

“The earlier Networking Events held in Chandigarh, Jalandhar, and Amritsar have been incredibly fruitful and successful,” said Muhammad Akmal Hafiz Abdul Aziz, Acting Director, Tourism Malaysia – New Delhi. “We received overwhelming participation from travel agents who showed great enthusiasm in promoting Malaysia as a preferred travel destination. The events provided an excellent platform for networking, collaboration, and sharing insights, and we are confident that the upcoming events will further strengthen our partnerships and drive tourism growth from India to Malaysia.”

Additionally, Malaysia Airlines and Tourism Malaysia have recently participated in Mall Activation events in Trivandrum, and are gearing up for participation in Amritsar in April and Ahmedabad in May, offering travelers an interactive and engaging platform to learn more about Malaysias attractions and travel offerings

The networking events will feature presentations, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, providing travel agents with valuable insights, a platform for idea exchange, and the chance to establish partnerships to effectively promote Malaysia tourism packages to their clients.

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys and embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia; capturing its rich traditions, cultures, and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality. The airline is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs.

The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. The airline currently operates flights to nine Indian destinations, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Trivandrum, and Ahmedabad. The carrier has recently announced that it will double its flight frequency from Trivandrum from two to four times weekly, beginning April 2024. This will raise the airline’s connectivity into India to 71 flights weekly.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nations tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realisation of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination.

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.